The rugged handheld devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market 2020-2024

The growing preference for android-based devices is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. End-users prefer Android-based rugged handheld devices over Windows-based systems. This is due to the popularity of Android devices. The Android platform also offers better APIs for enterprise mobility management and provides a comparatively wider range of business applications. Moreover, in 2015, Microsoft announced its decision to stop support services for Windows-Embedded 6.0 from 2018 and Windows-Embedded handheld 6.5 from 2020. These factors have led many end-users to adopt rugged handheld devices that operate on the Android-based platform.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for IoT-based rugged handheld devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Rugged Handheld Devices Market: Growing Demand for IoT-based Rugged Handheld Devices

The proliferation of IoT devices across various sectors is driving the need for rugged handheld devices that are capable of data communication. This has led to the integration of technologies such as RFID and 4G/LTE and a wide range of sensor technologies such as E-compass, GPS navigation and barometer, and gyroscope with rugged handheld devices. These devices can, thus, be directly connected to the central server enabling businesses to monitor their operational cycles. The integration of IoT technologies also ensures the safety of equipment through automation and real-time updates. Owing to such advantages, many market vendors are introducing IoT-based rugged handheld devices. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global rugged handheld devices market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the growth of rugged handheld devices market with Industry 4.0, and the new applications for rugged handheld devices will have a significant impact on the growth of the rugged handheld devices market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Rugged Handheld Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the rugged handheld devices market by end-user (industrial, commercial, military, and government), product (rugged mobile computers and rugged tablets), type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged and ultra-rugged), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.).

The North American region led the rugged handheld devices market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing use of rugged handheld devices in warehouse and logistics, as well as the military and defense sectors.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

