EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 7, 2020 SHARES SOTKAMO SILVER AB: NEW SHARES A maximum of 44,994,433 new shares (SOSI1N0120) of the share issue of Sotkamo Silver AB will be traded as new shares as of May 08, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: SOSI1N0120 ISIN code: SE0014263026 Orderbook id: 194594 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: May 08, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260