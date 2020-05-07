Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MMF4 ISIN: SE0001057910 Ticker-Symbol: VSO 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
09:09 Uhr
0,141 Euro
+0,004
+2,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOTKAMO SILVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOTKAMO SILVER AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOTKAMO SILVER
SOTKAMO SILVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOTKAMO SILVER AB0,141+2,93 %