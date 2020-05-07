Penneo A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 2 June 2020. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Penneo A/S obtains a sufficient number of shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 26 May 2020 at 12:30 CET at the latest. Name: Penneo ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061283009 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: PENNEO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 24,671,304 shares Maximum 25,122,568 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 35633766 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 196098 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=774637