RCM BETEILIGUNGS

RCM continues to pursue its broadened investment mandate including both residential and commercial properties, focusing on the greater Dresden area. FY19 results were again marked by a high level of property disposals, translating into c €18.5m in revenues. Further realisations were closed in 2020, leading to reduced leverage (53% equity ratio at group level at end March 2020) and improved liquidity. Management proposed a dividend of €0.06 per share (c 3% yield), in line with the previous year.

