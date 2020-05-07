Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGT0 ISIN: MT0000580101 Ticker-Symbol: M8G 
Tradegate
07.05.20
10:20 Uhr
1,185 Euro
+0,020
+1,72 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,18511:07
1,1701,18510:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC1,185+1,72 %