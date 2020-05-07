World Finance Magazine Highlights How ETfinance is Driving Innovation in the Financial Trading Space

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring issue of World Finance magazine has been released and includes an engaging piece by Andreas Constantinou, Market Analyst at ETFinance, which looks at the evolution of trading through the centuries, stretching back thousands of years. Today, digital technologies have made trading more democratic than ever, with markets now accessible online 24 hours a day.

In his article, Constantinou takes a look at trading in ancient times, the birth of the stock exchange and the emergence of newer financial tools like contracts for difference (CFD) trading. ETFinance is now at the forefront of many of the sector's new developments, providing competitive trading conditions for individuals looking to invest in hundreds of assets through CFDs.

"The new age of trading is more about customer experience than ever and this translates into user-friendly tools and superior service," Constantinou explained. "For the ETFinance team, it's an opportunity to show their dedication towards their customers, assisting them in trading across stock, forex, commodity, indices and cryptocurrency markets via CFD trading. While providing 24-hour support may have become more prevalent in recent years, it is our level of professionalism and commitment that allows ETFinance to stand out."

This ability to go above and beyond their competitors saw ETFinance honoured at the World Finance 2020 Forex Awards, winning Best Forex CFD Provider. The organisation has received commercial endorsements too, recently announcing an official partnership with Real Madrid Basketball Club. The firm's honesty, particularly concerning risk, has also been commended, with ETFinance keen to remind customers that 81 percent of retail CFD accounts lose money. The organisation's commitment to pushing the industry forward will surely see more accolades heading its way in the years to come.

To find out more about ETFinance and whether CFD trading is right for you, pick up the latest copy of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

