Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices.

Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 08 May, 2020.



Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Partition ID old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID new

ISRA VISION O.N. ISR DE0005488100 SDX1 55 GER0 56

ISRA VISION O.N. Z.VERK ISR1 DE000A254W60 SDX1 55 GER0 56

ZEAL NETWORK SE NA O.N. TIMA DE000ZEAL241 GER0 59 SDX1 55



As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index.

Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted.



If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline,

tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken