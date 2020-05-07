World High Life PLC: Love Hemp Online Sales Increase as Overall Growth Strategy is Implemented

Wholly owned subsidiary Love Hemp grows online presence and product portfolio, increases sales month over month during pandemic

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / World High Life PLC, (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) the AQSE and OTCQB listed investment company, is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Love Hemp is passionate about creating the UK's leading range of trusted CBD products, with new product development at the heart of the brand. Love Hemp was the first company to produce functional spring water in the UK infused with CBD. Oils, sprays, vapes, chocolate, jelly domes and beauty products including its innovative CBD infused face mask and body salves have all followed. In response to current challenges, Love Hemp has shifted its focus, building on the opportunity to achieve stronger online sales, achieving a 39% increase month-on-month since January 2020, whilst expanding its offerings to meet consumer demand.

Corporate Highlights

The Love Hemp brand (www.love-hemp.com) has increased online sales by 39% month over month since January 2020

The brand has secured a number of notable listings with leading retailers including Boots, to complement its existing listings with Ocado, Holland and Barrett and Sainsbury's

According to Alliance Healthcare, the UK's leading distributor to Pharmacies and Independent Retailers, the Love Hemp brand is now its best-selling CBD brand

The brand is in negotiations with some of the UKs' largest retailers for multiple new product listings from September 2020

To support growing demand and sales, Love Hemp's secondary online retailer, CBDOilsUK (www.cbdoilsuk.com), is expanding its product portfolio with three new brands and a renewed web presence in the near future

LH Botanicals (www.lhbotanicals.com), Love Hemp's CBD wholesale production business, is adding production capacity and new product lines with the acquisition of new machines

Having secured a number of notable listings with leading retailers including Boots, Ocado, Holland and Barrett and Sainsbury's, as well as being recognized on the list of Best CBD Oil Brands in the UK by the Evening Standard in August 2019, Love Hemp also won the best CBD Brand in The Beauty Shortlist Awards 2020.

New product development is at the heart of the business, with Love Hemp Immune launching in April 2020, more than six-months ahead of schedule, highlighting the brand's ability to be flexible and agile, whilst responding to consumer needs amidst the current circumstances. There is also a range of new products in development ranging from confectionary to drinks, oils and sprays. Brand renewal work carried out by external marketing partners, Propaganda, will be live in retail stores and online from October 2020.

Additionally, the company's online retailer, CBDOilsUK, is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of three brands within the next two months, whilst its wholesale production unit, LH Botanicals, is committed to fully supporting customers through this challenging time and has increased production capacity with the acquisition of new capsule and bath bomb production machines.

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp commented: "There's no question that the challenges businesses across the world are facing currently are unique. Whilst bricks and mortar stores have either closed or experienced less foot traffic and reduced hours, it has highlighted the need for us to have a robust online presence in order to keep people engaged with our brands and products. We have expanded our online offerings and are committed to continuing to provide the best experience for our customers, so they are able to continue to purchase and engage with us in an efficient way, with minimal disruption. Fortunately, consumer demand for our products is growing and we have adapted, thanks to a great team effort, to be able to grow the business under new circumstances, expanding our e-commerce presence and education marketing, which will be the foundations of our model going forward."

