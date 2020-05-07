Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:06 Uhr
0,346 Euro
+0,003
+0,87 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2020 | 11:41
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 29th April 2020, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company's financial results for the three months of 2020.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://bit.ly/2Yxox5A

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2020_Q1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14b0eee0-e0e0-47e6-a02c-2aee8d111a7b)
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)