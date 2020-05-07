Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853881 ISIN: US4595061015 Ticker-Symbol: IFF 
Tradegate
06.05.20
08:51 Uhr
120,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,84 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,00123,0012:53
122,00123,0012:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC120,00+0,84 %