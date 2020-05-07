Regulatory News:

IFF, (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition ingredients, named Shoji Kumasaka Master Perfumer. The Company's designation recognizes perfumers who have demonstrated consistent and outstanding levels of creativity and craftsmanship in the art of perfumery, and exceptional leadership in and measurable impact on the industry. Mr. Kumasaka, a nearly 50-year IFF veteran and its seventh Master Perfumer, has a storied career with success within hair care and personal care with wins that span the globe.

"Kumasaka-san embodies everything that is wonderful about IFF," said Andreas Fibig, Chairman CEO, IFF. "His commitment to his art, delivering beautiful fragrances to consumers all over the world, and sharing his knowledge with the next generation of perfumers are just some of the reasons he is treasured at IFF. And at a time of such uncertainty, it is a genuine pleasure to celebrate something so enduring."

Born in Fukushima, Japan, Mr. Kumasaka was influenced at an early age by ancient Japanese literature. As a teenager, he read Tale of the Genji, written in the early 11th century. He became fascinated with the descriptions of how the aristocracy loved the smell of burning incense, and his lifelong passion for scent began. After college, he joined a Japanese fragrance house, starting his basic training in perfumery. In 1971, he joined IFF and studied with the Company's legendary perfumer, Ernest Shiftan, before returning to Japan and focusing on hair care and personal wash.

Mr. Kumasaka said, "I have worked for IFF for 49 years. In that time, I have been so lucky to work at a job that I have loved for my whole life. I have been fortunate enough to train with Mr. Shiftan, my great mentor and benefactor. I have been able to travel and work globally, meet so many wonderful colleagues, and share what I have learned with young perfumers." He continued, "When people ask me my philosophy of perfumery, I tell them what has guided me all my life: Simple is best."

Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF Divisional CEO, Scent, offered, "For nearly 50 years, Kumasaka-san has learned and shared great wisdom that benefits everyone in his sphere. As one of Mr. Shiftan's apprentices, he is part of the storied continuum of passion and creativity that has been part of IFF from the start. His creations over the course of his career are part of the olfactive tapestry of consumers around the world. And his mentees will shepherd this knowledge and wisdom well into the future. I am so proud to count Kumasaka-san as one of IFF's Master Perfumers!"

