New survey introduces questions on support for internationalized email services

The Russian domain registry, Coordination Center for TLD .RU/.??, has become a partner to the annual EURid UNESCO World Report on Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs). The study brings together IDN data from multiple sources, including an annual survey of country code Top Level Domain registries from all over the world.

In 2020, thanks to the input from the Coordination Center, the annual IDN survey has been significantly expanded to include questions related to Universal Acceptance issues, in particular, deployment of IDN and internationalized email addresses in ccTLD registry systems. At the initiative of the Coordination Center, questions were added about IDN formats available in registry systems and WHOIS services (the online look up services for information about domain names). In addition to this, much attention is paid to adoption of relevant technical standards, which today is perhaps the most pressing issue for further promotion of internationalized domain names. The survey also asks for information about whether registries make internationalized email mailboxes available for usage by registrars and registrants and how registries support internationalized character sets in mail servers.

"The main goal of the extended survey is to obtain more information about how ccTLD registries in different regions support IDNs and internationalized email mailboxes. We would also like to learn more about what technical solutions are used for it at the registry level and what internationalized email testbeds have already been created for end users in different countries. We hope our respondents will share their results and findings in this field," said Chief analyst of the Coordination Center and Chair of Universal Acceptance Local Initiative, Maria Kolesnikova.

"We are thrilled to start the partnership with the Coordination Center for TLD .RU/.??. We are confident that it will help the IDN World Report to become a repository not only of IDN data, but also IDN best practices to support the IDN worldwide community" commented Giovanni Seppia, External Relations manager of EURid.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

About Coordination CenterforTLD .RU/.??

Coordination Center for TLD .RU/.?? is a registry of two country code top-level domains .RU and .??. The general mission of Coordination Center is to ensure internet development in Russia following the interests of national and global internet communities. Coordination Center has authority to establish terms and conditions for domain name registrations in .RU and .??, accredit registrars and lead prospective projects related to development of the Russian top-level domains. Coordination Center supports social and technology projects providing further promotion and extension of the internet. More information at: https://cctld.ru/en/

