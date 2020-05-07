GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced the Company's CEO Mr. Dermot S. Smurfit will ring the opening bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET to commemorate the Company's recent IPO and Nasdaq listing.

The virtual ceremony will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. ET and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

Mr. Smurfit stated, "This is a historic week for our Company, the culmination of several years of hard work by all our employees, and we are thrilled to be ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq following our successful IPO and listing. We believe this is only the beginning of GAN's success. As the online gambling and sports betting industry continues to mature and as additional states pass requisite legislation and eventually come online, we are prepared to deliver as the go-to SaaS provider for land-based casinos in the U.S."

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the Company's expectations regarding the closing of its proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. These statements involve risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

