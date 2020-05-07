Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Nächste Top Meldung: Nächster Riesenschritt in Richtung Produktion!
WKN: A1JA81 ISIN: US72919P2020 Ticker-Symbol: PLUN 
Tradegate
07.05.20
13:23 Uhr
3,850 Euro
-0,026
-0,67 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUG POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUG POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8543,93113:24
3,8503,93013:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2020 | 13:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plug Power, Inc.: Plug Power Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

LATHAM, N.Y., May 07, 2020.

Join the call:
Date: May 7, 2020
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Participant Dial-In: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851
Direct webcast:https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1311729&tp_key=dc30aa42de

Both the shareholder letter and webcast can be accessed at www.plugpower.com, on the company's home and investor relations pages. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.
Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 30,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power's vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Power Contact
Teal Vivacqua Hoyos
plugpower@pluckpr.com

Source: PLUG POWER

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)