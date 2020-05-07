New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 12 May 2020. The new shares are issued due to employee warrant exercise ISIN: DK0060816148 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 38,331,645 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 320,640 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 38,652,285 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Baker Tilly Corporate Finance on +45 3073 0667. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=774702