MCTC Holdings, Inc: Cannabis Global Products Will be Featured on RxLeaf.com in New Marketing and White Label Agreement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is proud to announce a new marketing and informational agreement with the medical cannabis online media company: RXLeaf.com. Under the terms of the agreement, RXLeaf will market various Cannabis Global products under their respective brands and also under our Hemp You Can Feel™ branding. This agreement will put our products in front of thousands of RxLeaf's online members. We align ourselves with RxLeaf's mission to provide a portal to opportunities for creating the healthiest life possible, including health-based education and retail of medical cannabis and CBD. The visitors to RxLeaf's online space include doctors, patients, researchers, advocates, and distributors. As one of the premier cannabis educational websites, RxLeaf receives millions of page views each month.

"We are honored to soon have our products featured on the RXLeaf website," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "Our alcohol-free cocktail mixers and hemp coffee products are first slated to be offered via RxLeaf.com. Both are crafted using our unique hemp-infused honey technology, utilizing zero chemicals or additives. Dr. Mara Bilibajkich and her team's healthful and holistic philosophy on cannabis usage is directly aligned with our products. This agreement remains true to our message that cannabis must be formulated into natural and healthy products that allow our customers to incorporate them without sacrificing their lifestyles. We appreciate RxLeaf for agreeing to feature our products on their online portal, and look forward to a productive working relationship between our teams."

Products to be offered under the RXLeaf and Hemp You Can Feel™ brands utilize the unique infusion methods developed by Cannabis Global. Our products are 100% chemical-free and are based on a patent-pending bee honey powderization process that takes place at room temperature. The techniques preserve all the natural goodness of the trace amounts of cannabinoid-carrying honey used in the infusion process. Cannabis Global's alcohol-free cocktail mixers and infused coffee products provide levels of relaxation not achieved by any other class of hemp or CBD infused products.

Dr. Mara Bilibajkich, founder of RxLeaf commented, "We believe our community will gravitate toward the unique products put forth by Cannabis Global. The public turns to RxLeaf to both explore and learn about how cannabis can be used within an overall healthy lifestyle and we are very pleased Cannabis Global has also followed this direction in the design of their infusion technologies and products. We look forward to working with the Cannabis Global staff and informing our community of these unique and healthful products."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

