Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
WKN: A2DH0T ISIN: US89686D1054 Ticker-Symbol: TVAG 
Tradegate
07.05.20
14:40 Uhr
1,560 Euro
+0,080
+5,41 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,57014:42
1,4601,57014:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2020 | 14:05
63 Leser
trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for May 18, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for May 19, 2020

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - May 7, 2020 - trivago N.V.. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.

