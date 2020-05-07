ENGlobal Announces First Quarter Earnings of $1.1 Million, Revenue Up 58 Percent Vs. Q1 2019

Conference Call to Discuss Results at 9:00 am EDT Today

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today announced that, for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020, it achieved net income of $1,101,000, or $.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $974,000, or $(.04) per share, in the first quarter ended March 30, 2019.

Added to the company's Q4 2019 earnings of $741,000, or $.03 per share, this marks ENGlobal's first consecutive profitable quarters since the third and fourth quarter of 2015.

In the first quarter of 2020, ENGlobal achieved revenue of $19,260,000, a 58 percent improvement on revenue of $12,163,000 recorded in Q1 2019. This gain was the result of a 116 percent rise in revenue from the company's automation segment, which compiled a gross profit margin of 21 percent in Q1 2020 compared to 10 percent in last year's first quarter. The company's overall gross profit margin in Q1 2020 improved to 17 percent compared to 11 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

SG&A expenses for Q1 2020 decreased by $171,000 compared to Q1 2019, primarily due to the reduction of both salaries and facilities costs.

These improvements, in particular the company's increase in quarterly gross profit, were responsible for ENGlobal's improved bottom line performance compared to Q1 2019.

"We are encouraged by our first quarter results," said CEO William A. Coskey, P.E. "Not only did our company achieve its second consecutive quarterly profit, but it also grew revenue by 58% versus the prior year quarter."

Mr. Coskey added: "Today's results serve as further validation of our strategic shift toward higher-value, modular engineered process and automation systems, as well as select, high-revenue automation commissioning work."

"Going forward," he said, "the company will continue to focus on building industry alliances and thus securing more of these targeted projects, most of which are estimated to have revenue value of between $10 to $250 million each."

"Regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," added Mr. Coskey, "our company, like most others today, is in a dynamic and difficult to predict situation. We have a double dose of issues to manage through - both the pandemic as well as a difficult energy industry environment. While most of our office staff returned this week, we have experienced project execution inefficiencies and constraints on pursuing new business due to a majority of employees needing to work from home for about one month. It is tough to put a number on both of these factors."

Mr. Coskey continued: "ENGlobal had approximately $53 million of backlog as of March 28, 2020, after giving effect for a project cancellation and we have also had one project delayed until next year. An important metric is that we currently have in excess of $100 million of proposals outstanding which are awaiting our customers' feedback. Over a one year look back period, the company has been successful in landing approximately 39 percent of our proposals outstanding on a dollar volume basis. However, because the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences are uncertain and dynamic, our ability to convert proposals into backlog, and the results of future operations continues to be difficult to predict."

The following is a summary of the income statement for the three months ended March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019:

(amounts in thousands) Three months ended March 28, 2020 Three months ended March 30, 2019 Revenue $ 19,260 $ 12,163 Gross Profit 3,260 1,338 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2,133 2,304 Operating Income (Loss) 1,127 (966 ) Net Income (Loss) 1,101 (974 )

The following table illustrates the composition of the company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the three months ended March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (amounts in thousands) March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Engineering & Construction $ 5,122 26.6 % 5.4 % (7.6 )% $ 5,633 46.3 % 11.9 % 1.5 % Automation 14,138 73.4 % 21.1 % 18.7 % 6,530 53.7 % 10.2 % 3.7 % Consolidated 19,260 100.0 % 16.9 % 5.9 % 12,163 100.0 % 11.0 % (7.9 )%

The following table presents certain balance sheet items as of March 28, 2020 and December 28, 2019:

(amounts in thousands) As of March 28, 2020 As of December 28, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,769 $ 8,307 Working capital 11,908 11,289

For further information on ENGlobal's first quarter 2020 financial results, please refer to its Form 10-Q filing on the company's website at www.englobal.com , or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 9:00am EDT to discuss the company's Q1 2020 financial results, provide updates on contract awards, and provide outlook for 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (Toll Free) 844-369-8770 domestically or 862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5-to-10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/34133

You may access the teleconference replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically or 919-882-2331 internationally, referencing conference ID 34133 or by visiting the company's web site. The replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00am EDT on May 14, 2020.

About ENGlobal

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Operating revenues $ 19,260 $ 12,163 Operating costs 16,000 10,825 Gross profit 3,260 1,338 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,133 2,304 Operating income (loss) 1,127 (966 ) Other income (expense): Other income, net 1 15 Interest expense, net (5 ) (3 ) Income (Loss) from operations before income taxes 1,123 (954 ) Provision for federal and state income taxes 22 20 Net income (loss) 1,101 (974 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share: $ 0.04 $ (0.04 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share: 27,414 27,431

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

March 28, 2020 December 28, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,769 $ 8,307 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $216 and $236 10,780 11,435 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 698 889 Contract assets 5,774 3,862 Total Current Assets 24,021 24,493 Property and equipment, net 981 1,033 Goodwill 720 720 Other assets Right of use asset 2,733 2,133 Deposits and other assets 333 307 Total Other Assets 3,066 2,440 Total Assets $ 28,788 $ 28,686 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,705 $ 3,261 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,375 2,783 Current portion of leases 1,553 1,041 Contract liabilities 3,637 5,438 Other current liabilities 843 681 Total Current Liabilities 12,113 13,204 Long Term Leases 1,535 1,458 Total Liabilities 13,648 14,662 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 27,413,626 shares issued and outstanding at March 28, 2020 and December 28, 2019 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 36,949 36,934 Accumulated deficit (21,836 ) (22,937 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 15,140 14,024 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 28,788 $ 28,686

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,101 $ (974 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96 84 Share-based compensation expense 15 16 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 655 29 Contract assets (1,912 ) 1,175 Other current assets 165 163 Accounts payable 444 29 Accrued compensation and benefits (408 ) (397 ) Contract liabilities (1,801 ) 1,406 Income taxes payable 258 20 Other current liabilities, net (97 ) (253 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (1,484 ) $ 1,298 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from notes receivable - 5 Property and equipment acquired (34 ) (5 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (34 ) $ - Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Purchase of treasury stock - (60 ) Payments on finance leases (20 ) (1 Net cash used in financing activities $ (20 ) $ (61 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,538 ) 1,237 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,307 6,060 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,769 $ 7,297 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 5 $ 5 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 963 $ 209





