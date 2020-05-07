Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan R. Day B.Sc, as President, CEO and Director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Day has 30 years of exploration and mining experience with a focus on precious metals, copper and nickel. Alan has held senior project management roles in exploration, mining as well as environmental remediation programs within Nevada, Utah, Idaho, California, Alaska and Mexico. Mr. Day has extensive experience in property acquisitions and divestures, in addition to mineral claim locating with primary emphasis on Nevada.

Mr. Day's company, Mineral Exploration Services, Ltd. was formed in 1998 to serve the mining industry in property acquisitions and divestures, claim locating, complete exploration services, including geological consulting and project management. Mineral Exploration Services, Ltd., operates primarily in the western United States, including Alaska, Mexico, and throughout the world. Clients have included Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, Anglo American, Meridian Gold, Yamana Resources, Midway Gold and many public and private junior mining companies from all over the world.

Mr. Day received a B.S. in Geology and a B.A. in Spanish, from the University of Utah in 1990.

Michel David, Interim President and Director of Smooth Rock, stated that: "We are very pleased that Alan has agreed to join the Company, he brings a wealth of experience and an extensive list of industry contacts to the Company. Alan is one of the foremost mineral property landmen in the state of Nevada, we are extremely fortunate to have him on the board and to lead our Company into the future."

Mr. Alan R. Day further states: "I am extremely excited to have this opportunity to help build, guide and take Smooth Rock to the next level. Smooth Rock has a very undervalued portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, which I look forward to unlocking their value and potential."

The Company also announces it is granting 1,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company to purchase up to a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.07 per common share for a period of five years.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

