Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Entry Into New Verticals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, "contact free" payments and loyalty app, announced today it has formally launched new verticals and unveiled the design of its new contact free payment method for safe-distance payments.

With COVID-19 and evolving health and physical distancing guidelines, zero contact payments are top of mind for both consumers and businesses, seeking comfort, safety and speed at checkout. According to the ?National Institutes of Health?, the virus that causes ?COVID-19 can live on plastic like credit cards and payment terminals for up to 3 days?.

As businesses begin making their plans to re-open after being in a state of lockdown, they will need innovative and creative solutions to operate their businesses while maintaining safe physical distancing. In addition to new sanitation guidelines and physical distancing signage, innovative technologies such as mobile ordering, no-touch "contact free" payments and digital loyalty will play an important role in improving staff and customer safety.

"Payments must shift from close physical proximity between staff and customers and frequent contact with shared payment devices to a "contact free" payment model that maintains physical distancing with every transaction?" says CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "This development has accelerated the acceptance and adoption of mobile payments, ordering and digital loyalty technology. Perk Hero will play an important role in equipping small businesses with this technology to improve safety for their staff and customers."

"Contact Free" or "Zero contact" payments are different from the often used term "contactless" payments which has become synonymous with the use of tapping plastic credit cards or a smartphone on a credit card reader. Tapping a plastic credit card or smartphone on a hardware device still requires you to be in close proximity to the hardware device and the cashier. Further, if the payment is in excess of the limit for contactless payment, the customer is required to either key in a pin on a pinpad or provide their signature by using a stylus or finger.

In contrast to contactless payments, "contact free" payments require absolutely no touch and can be made from a safe physical distance.

By downloading Perk Hero, Merchants can quickly and easily convert a smartphone or tablet into a device that can accept contact free payments through both its ordering and pay-by-scanning-QR technology. In addition to the need for "pay-from-table" in restaurants and cafes, we see the need for "contact free" payments in multiple verticals including:

Dental Clinics

Medical Professionals

Retail Stores

Health and Beauty

The initial merchants in these verticals that have signed up to be listed on the Perk Hero App include three dental clinics and a hair salon/barber shop. We have also seen a tremendous amount of interest in contact free payments from restaurateurs as they prepare to re-open their doors for dine-in.

We have created the below payment stand for placement in these locations so that customers can be aware that they can safely pay by QR code and earn rewards every time they pay.

