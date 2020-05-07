SpendEdge has been monitoring the global acai berry market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of about USD 490 million between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This increase in acai berry procurement will be primarily attributed to the demand for acai berry pulp and the growing popularity among end-users due to their medicinal properties. Currently, dried acai berries account for almost 62% of the global market share due to its increased shelf storage life and low risk of microbial deterioration.

In terms of regional spend, North America owns the majority market share, accounting for approximately 34% of the total acai berry spend. The acai berry market in North America is dominated by the US due to the high demand for acai berry enriched nutritional supplements from consumers.

Insights into the acai berry market price trends

Despite forecasts of an initial price hike because of a supply deficit, predictions of an increase in cultivation in APAC countries such as Australia and Malaysia will bring stability in the acai berry price. This will have a positive impact on acai berry procurement prices.

The impressive profit margin achieved by the current players in the supplier market is motivating newer enterprises to venture into the acai berry market. This will concentrate the supply market which will intensify competition and limit the chances of a drastic acai berry price hike.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their acai berry procurement spend

Implementing strategic contract management dashboards will help buyers maximize cost-saving opportunities and offer a detailed overview of all contract-related processes, such as contract compliance, contract savings, contract spend, and contract renewals.

Buyers should implement vertical integration strategies across their value chain. This enables them to maintain consistent quality in acai berries and helps to significantly reduce the inventory and procurement costs and operational complexities such as stockouts. This will have a positive impact on acai berry procurement prices.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Acai Berry Procurement Market Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

The top acai berry suppliers enlisted in this report

This acai berry procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Bulk Nutrients

Agriforte

Unilife Vitamins

Sambazon

Vision America International

Amazon Power

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Acai berry market spend segmentation by region

Acai berry supply market analysis

Acai berry procurement best practices

Regional spend opportunity for acai berry suppliers

Acai berry suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the acai berry market

Acai berry suppliers pricing models analysis

Category management objectives to promote an optimized acai berry procurement

Cost saving opportunities in the acai berry market

