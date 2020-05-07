Chubb Appoints Peter Bremner as Head of Management Liability for Chubb Global Markets and Regional Head of Financial Lines, Eurasia & Africa

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Peter Bremner as Head of Management Liability for Chubb Global Markets (CGM) and Regional Head of Financial Lines, Eurasia & Africa.

In his new role for CGM, which comprises Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty arm including the company's Lloyd's platform, Peter will be responsible for the growth and development of its Management Liability business. He will report to Jason Keen, Division President, Chubb Global Markets.

As Regional Head of Financial Lines, Eurasia & Africa, Peter will have responsibility for leading Chubb's Financial Lines team and overseeing strategic development, execution and financial performance. He will report to Nikolay Dmitriev, Regional Director of Property & Casualty, Eurasia & Africa. Peter replaces Daniel Holloway who is taking on increased responsibilities within the Chubb Overseas General Financial Lines team.

Peter, who was previously Senior Underwriter, Financial Lines for CGM, has held several underwriting roles for Chubb in both London and New Zealand. He will continue to be based in London and both roles are effective immediately.

Jason Keen, Division President, Chubb Global Markets said:

"Peter's extensive experience, technical skill and commercial acumen will be a clear advantage as he takes on his new Management Liability responsibilities and pursues the further growth of this important part of our CGM business."

Giles Ward, Regional President, Eurasia & Africa, Chubb said:

"I am delighted that Peter will be leading our Financial Lines team in Eurasia & Africa. His appointment illustrates the depth of talent we have within the Chubb organisation and our commitment to developing our Financial Lines proposition within the region."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg