Following the extreme market conditions experienced in the recent months due to the Covid19 pandemic, Nasdaq have during April gradually ended stressed market conditions and brought back all Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish equity derivatives to normal market conditions. Such process together with the uncertain market conditions have posed significant challenges for market makers in their efforts to fully meet the obligations. In order to support and recognize market makers efforts during such transition to normal trading conditions and related quoting obligations, Nasdaq has decided to grant each equity derivatives market maker 5 free days for the month of April. Furthermore, Nasdaq will not charge any additional non-performing fees for market makers not fully meeting the obligations. These market makers will instead receive a warning notice. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=774723