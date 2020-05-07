Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. ("RoyalMax"), has entered into a Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Franchise Cannabis Corp.'s ("Franchise") wholly owned subsidiary, Rangers Pharmaceuticals A/S ("Rangers"), to acquire cannabis genetics from the first legally registered seedbank in Europe.

Under the Purchase Agreement, RoyalMax will acquire high THC varieties such as Wakeford, Pineapple Express, and Triumphant that are expected to be well received by the Canadian market. Franchise's collection of genetics consists of over 220 strains, bred by award world-renowned breeder Charles Scott. Mr. Scott has won numerous globally recognized awards including an induction into the High Times Hall of Fame and 19 Cannabis Cups for THC strains such as Love Potion #1, Willie Nelson, and Pink Kush.

"RoyalMax will introduce new cannabis varieties unique to the Canadian market. Currently there is a lack of genetic diversity within the Canadian market. RoyalMax will have the ability to offer new and unique product varieties to our consumers. Through this relationship, RoyalMax will benefit from one of the most complete and sought-after genetics collections in the world," said Boris Ziger, the CEO of Matica.

"Matica will have a distinct advantage within the Canadian market by utilizing some of our top strains, such as the highly unique and potent Triumphant, which have not yet been introduced to the Canadian market. Franchise is excited to fill this gap and work with innovators in the industry, such as Matica to effectively cultivate and distribute product based on our unique cultivars," commented Clifford Starke, the CEO of Franchise Cannabis Corp.

About Matica Enterprises Inc.

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada. In the township of Hemmingford, Matica is building 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse growing space, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a sprawling 181 acre property.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

About Franchise Cannabis Corp.

Franchise Cannabis is a European focused distribution and product development cannabis company with the first import and distribution license in Germany achieved in March 2017. With a vast pharmacy network in Germany, a licensed cultivator in Denmark currently producing high quality medical cannabis, and supply relationships with prestigious cannabis groups globally. Franchise is the first legal registered genetics in Europe and has one of the most complete and sought-after genetics collections in the world with over 220 strains, many of which have won Cannabis Cups and also has licensed CBD cultivation and extraction operations in Colombia.

For more information, please visit the website at:

www.franchisecannabis.com

For further information, please contact:

Matica Enterprises Inc.

Boris Ziger, CEO

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com

Franchise Cannabis Corp.

info@franchisecannabis.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company's information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

