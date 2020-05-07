Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Further update on Placing & Subscription

7 May 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Further update on Placing & Subscription

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, announced on 18 February 2020 a combined Placing and Subscription to raise £302,500 (before expenses). The Placing component of the fundraise, totalling £250,000, was arranged by Brandon Hill Capital Limited, the Company's broker ("BHC"). Admission of the New Ordinary Shares in connection with the Placing and Subscription occurred on 21 February 2020.

As previously announced, £200,000 of the amounts due from certain of the investors were not received on time. A total of £50,000 was subsequently received, as detailed in the announcements released on 2 April 2020 and 24 April 2020.

The Company has today received a further £50,000 from the Placee leaving a balance of £100,000 outstanding for settlement from the Placee. The Board of the Company is now increasingly confident that the full amount will be received, although the timing remains uncertain. BHC remain in regular contact with the Placee. All other aspects remain as stated in the announcement of 24 April 2020.

The Company will provide a further update as soon as practicable.

