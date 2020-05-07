Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 Ticker-Symbol: FKV1 
Stuttgart
07.05.20
11:27 Uhr
0,092 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 14:52
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Further update on Placing & Subscription

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Further update on Placing & Subscription

PR Newswire

London, May 7

7 May 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Further update on Placing & Subscription

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, announced on 18 February 2020 a combined Placing and Subscription to raise £302,500 (before expenses). The Placing component of the fundraise, totalling £250,000, was arranged by Brandon Hill Capital Limited, the Company's broker ("BHC"). Admission of the New Ordinary Shares in connection with the Placing and Subscription occurred on 21 February 2020.

As previously announced, £200,000 of the amounts due from certain of the investors were not received on time. A total of £50,000 was subsequently received, as detailed in the announcements released on 2 April 2020 and 24 April 2020.

The Company has today received a further £50,000 from the Placee leaving a balance of £100,000 outstanding for settlement from the Placee. The Board of the Company is now increasingly confident that the full amount will be received, although the timing remains uncertain. BHC remain in regular contact with the Placee. All other aspects remain as stated in the announcement of 24 April 2020.

The Company will provide a further update as soon as practicable.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire