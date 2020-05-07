Governments Around the World Show Support for Medical Cannabis

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier last year, New York state decriminalized the recreational use of cannabis. Instead of jail time, offenders are now punished with a fine. And while cannabis is only legal for medicinal purposes in the state of New York, many companies have established operations in anticipation of recreational legalization. In New York City, there are already over a dozen legal medical dispensaries. Overall, the legal cannabis market is permeating throughout the U.S. states and is creating a multi-billion-dollar industry. Additionally, the ongoing legalization efforts throughout the U.S. are starting to further influence other nations as they explore opportunities within the legal market. And, while medical cannabis still dominates that broad cannabis marketplace, increasing awareness and legalization efforts are expected to further propel the industry forward. As a result, the global legal cannabis market is expected to reach USD 146.4 Billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 34.6%, according to data compiled by Grand View Research. World High Life Plc (OTC: WRHLF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), General Cannabis Corp (OTC: CANN), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF)

Medical cannabis can already be found in many regions around the world such as parts of the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Thailand, and South Korea. Predominantly, the overall CBD market is driven by the medical sector. Generally, most consumers intake CBD through forms of capsule or concentrate. And while CBD is associated with a medical treatment, in some countries, there are little to no regulations regarding CBD in foods. "CBD has a number of known properties beneficial to the human condition, and research is just beginning," Aster Farms President Sam Ludwig told Civilized. "There are two markets for CBD: as a supplement, mild pain reliever and relaxant, and in larger doses, as a truly beneficial remedy for a variety of serious illnesses. There is no doubt it will be dominant supplement for years to come. CBD-heavy flower can be a very effective relaxant for both mind and body. However, people looking for CBD only will find the cleanest and most focused relief in the form of tinctures and capsules. We think the CBD flower market is a trend and will give way to the more concentrated forms. Like an Omega-3 for the body and mind."

World High Life Plc (OTCQB: WRHLF), announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has finalised an agreement with 3-time UFC Champion of the World, Georges St-Pierre, as brand ambassador for World High Life and the Company's Love Hemp brand.

'World High Life and Love Hemp aspire to be world leading pioneers for CBD health and wellness and we are therefore thrilled to have Georges St-Pierre join our team and provide his legendary leadership and vision toward the expansion of Love Hemp's already significant business throughout the UK and more extensively into Europe and beyond,' said Mr. David Stadnyk, Chairman and President of World High Life.

As Brand Ambassador, Mr. St-Pierre will facilitate and provide promotional services, including branding, social media, product placement, endorsement and overall support of the Company and the "Love Hemp" brand.

Georges St-Pierre Highlights

Born in St-Isidore , Québec, on 19 May 1981

, Québec, on 26 wins (8 by knockout, 6 by submission, 12 by decision) 2 defeats

Two-time Welterweight Champion of the World, including nine consecutive successful title defenses from 2008 to 2013 - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Middleweight Champion of the World, 2017 - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Fighter of the Year 2009 - Sports Illustrated, World MMA Awards, MMAPayout, Inside MMA, MMAJunkie

Canadian Athlete of the Year 2008, 2009, 2010 - Rogers Sportsnet

Finalist - Best Fighter 2008, 2010, 2011, 2018 - ESPY Awards

Most Dangerous Man of the Year 2010 - Spike Guys Choice Awards

2008 MMA Fighter of the Year - Black Belt Magazine

Georges "Rush" St-Pierre, also known as "GSP," is a Canadian professional mixed martial artist and UFC world champion who holds black belts in both Kyokushin karate and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

In 2006 he became the UFC Welterweight Champion. He lost the title in 2007 but subsequently regained it in front of his hometown fans of Montreal in 2008 and hasn't lost a single title defence since then.

Georges retired from the sport on 13 December 2013, holding the UFC record for most wins in title bouts and then returned to the octagon after a four-year layoff, on 4 November 2017 at UFC 217 in New York City (Madison Square Garden), where he defeated Michael Bisping by submission in the third round to win the UFC Middleweight Championship title, becoming the fourth fighter in the history of the organization to be a multi-division champion. On 7 December 2017, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Georges vacated his UFC middleweight title and officially announced his retirement from professional MMA competition on 21 February 2019.

Recognized as one of the planet's best pound-for-pound MMA fighters and all-around athlete, GSP lives in Montreal and still travels around the world to train with the best coaches and training partners in all disciplines.

'Using Love Hemp's CBD products in my training helped my recovery and overall well being greatly, I embrace this opportunity to help create innovative products and grow the Love Hemp brand so that others can benefit as well,' said Mr. Georges St-Pierre. 'I am committed to building great teams and getting world class results in everything I do, and the World High Life and Love Hemp team have shown me they have everything it takes to achieve that world class standard.'…"

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced on February 3rd, 2020 its Aurora River production facility, located in Bradford, Ontario, has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certification. EU GMP certification is granted to companies whose production facilities demonstrate a high degree of quality and consistency in their manufacturing procedures and is a requirement for the export of medical cannabis products into most European markets. "Aurora is leading the development of medical markets across Europe and around the world," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora. "The EU GMP certification of our River facility further validates our strategy focused on purpose-built facilities, designed and constructed exclusively for the production of high-quality, pharmaceutical grade cannabis. I congratulate our team on successfully working with regulators and licensing bodies to ensure Aurora's facilities and products are in accordance with local and international standards that will allow for greater access to the highest quality medical cannabis products to patients who need them."

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) announced earlier in January, the launch of its updated PlusCBD Oil website: www.pluscbdoil.com. "The refreshed PlusCBD Oil website is designed to add value to our new and existing customers throughout their entire CBD journey, from CBD education through product selection and checkout," said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. "During the past year, we have invested heavily in personnel, technology and digital marketing to support expansion of our direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales initiatives to ensure we are best positioned to drive growth through this important channel." Dowling continued, "E-commerce is our fastest growing channel, accounting for 21.6% of total sales in our most recently reported quarter, and we believe there is a significant growth opportunity for CV Sciences in e-commerce. We anticipate that the new PlusCBD Oil website will further enable CV Sciences to increase sales, enhance customer loyalty and capture greater market share in the hemp CBD category."

General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: CANN) announced on Monday that the State of Colorado's Marijuana Enforcement Division has granted it regulatory approval as a qualified and suitable buyer of licensed cannabis operations in the State. This authorization, known as a Suitability Approval, establishes Denver-based General Cannabis as one of the first public companies authorized to acquire licensed cultivation, manufacturing and retail operations throughout the state of Colorado. "This critical approval from the State of Colorado puts our company in a unique market position," said Steve Gutterman, CEO of General Cannabis. "Our strategy is centered on capitalizing on the significant roll-up acquisition opportunities in the Colorado market, and that includes a pipeline that General Cannabis has been building since we launched our strategy in 2019. The approval we've received from state regulators speaks to the strength of our company and team. We are appreciative to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and look forward to working with them as we take steps to expand our portfolio of Colorado licensed assets and leverage our extensive Colorado market knowledge."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) announced last month that it has signed a letter of intent with the Société québécoise du cannabis ahead of the upcoming launch of its lineup of teas made with only certified organic ingredients. "Entering the Quebec market is an important milestone for TGOD as we continue ramping up sales and production volumes," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "Our teas leverage the same fast-acting technology used for TGOD Infusers, and a proprietary know-how, which eliminates the need to use sugar when infusing cannabinoids in whole leaf teas. Our Science team successfully developed a lineup of great-tasting tea blends that are organically grown and sustainably sourced."

