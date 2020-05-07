As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across industriesQuantzig's supply chain analytics experts analyze its impact on the auto supply chain

What we witness today is an inevitable situation and it was quite evident that the pandemic would disrupt the automotive supply chain. The coronavirus impact has been felt by all aspects of the economy, and the German auto supply chain is no exception. Based on our analysis, the German auto supply chain is one of the hardest-hit segments and is expected to lead to severe revenue losses. Amid all the mayhem, businesses are now finding answers related to the duration and severity of the impact. What is clear is the impact the spread of the virus is having on industry across the globe and not just Germany. In the automotive sector, the downturn in productivity and the disruption to the automotive supply chain is already impacting both new-car demand and the of supply original equipment. While businesses take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease, such efforts have significantly changed the way we do business.

According to Quantzig's automotive supply chain analytics experts, "As the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc in the automotive industry, it's quite likely that the sales of new vehicles will witness a decline."

Impact of COVID-19 on the German Auto Supply Chain

Germany is one of the major regions that have been bought to a standstill due to the impact of the crisis. Our analytics experts have been analyzing the impact of the crisis by closely following the transformations in business structures and operating models of key players across industries. Based on our interaction with market leaders and decision-makers in the German automotive industry, we've come up with 4 hypotheses that illustrate the impact of coronavirus on the auto supply chain.

Macroeconomic uncertainty combined with supply chain disruption Direct impact on manufacturing hubs Lack of visibility into top-tier suppliers Irreversible impact on the global auto supply chain

