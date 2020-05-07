ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Signs Agreement with General Genomics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / In response to the current global pandemic, ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is proud to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Genomics, Inc. ("GGI," a Delaware Corporation, www.Curo46.com), to distribute "GeneSuite," GGI's patent pending, proprietary human health risk assessment technology, to hotels, casinos, sporting events and other hospitality-related entities, within the state of Nevada. Through machine learning and artificial intelligence, GeneSuite offers its clients the most comprehensive analysis of disease susceptibility and treatment effectiveness ever developed. It provides individuals with a clearer understanding of their susceptibility and treatability of diseases, with an initial focus on COVID-19. It also tracks a population's health status by estimating what risks exist in the surrounding area or within facilities, and who might have been sick. An individual's unique QR code is scanned at entrances to venues and properties, helping to determine the health of the general public, where mitigating health risks needs to be the priority.

CEO Sean Schaeffer explained, "Nevada's tourism industry is currently still shut down and everyone is working hard to find the most effective ways to move forward and keep customers and employees safe. The future of travel will insist on safe protocols, both for leisure and corporate travel. By integrating technologies like GeneSuite, we hope to create systems for our partners and their customers that are able to assess risk levels allowing safer travel. Whether its pre-reservation screenings, virus tracking, or on site check in and scanning procedures, we believe that we can successfully integrate this amazing process into an ever changing and evolving hospitality environment. Predictive analytics can use the current impact of the virus and associated travel complications to show the impact on future travel, safety and resulting revenue possibilities. Besides creating new systems to use these features for our clients, Zoomaway will also look to add these processes to products such as its new Social Relevance platform, as well as ZoomedOUT and ZoomEvents."

Warren Gieck, co-founding partner of General Genomics said, "Nevada is the perfect spot to introduce GeneSuite. Las Vegas is a worldwide destination and we know the resort casinos and tourism industry in general are anxious to safely open once again. ZoomAway has experience working hand in hand with the casinos and we chose them because of their contact base and know how in system integration. We know that as the world returns to normal there may very well be a second round of incidents in places where many people will congregate. Our product, when used properly, will allow venue owners to screen attendees in such a fashion as to curb the spread of infectious diseases."

GGI's Proprietary Predictive Algorithm (PPA) uses machine learning that analyzes thousands of variables across billions of records. Where most current studies, by design, look at one variable at a time and cannot find complex relationships, GGI's PPA is finding relationships that could not previously be validated. In addition, efforts to establish predictive risk models of disease propagation are generally not based on medical information (DNA analysis and medical histories), so they are unable to determine and integrate correlation factors, susceptibility, or treatment successes. GGI's solution provides an ecosystem that includes methods for collecting and standardizing health, genetic and diagnostic data, the building of correlative world population models using machine learning and artificial intelligence, and quantitative analysis of the susceptibility of living organisms to illnesses such as COVID-19.

The MOU is intended to be a confirmation of interest between the parties in pursuing negotiations for the drafting of a specific Limited License Agreement based on terms to be determined (TBD) and does not constitute a binding agreement at this time. Once the terms are known, the company will issue a subsequent news release. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its mass screening product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

ZMA Travel Game Inc. (Canadian Co.) (formerly TravelGameBlockChain Technology Inc.) is a ZoomAway Travel Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's first project is ZoomedOUT, being developed with the assistance of Zero8 Studios, Inc., which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building

countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

