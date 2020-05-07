Digatrade Financial Corp.: Securter Technology Delivers Solution as Demand for Online Payments Explodes During Global Pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP (OTCPINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today announced that its subsidiary, Securter Systems Inc. ("Securter") continues development of secure on-line patent-pending fintech security assets with strategic progress.

In the wake of a global pandemic and the obvious health concerns resulting, coupled with an increase in global e-commerce and on-line purchases, the need for Securter's secure internet payment processing technology could not be timelier.

As a child, your parents probably told you to wash your hands after touching money. Paper money and coins can carry more germs and bacteria than a household toilet and transfer viruses long after it has exchanged hands. With the COVID-19 outbreak, cash transactions have seen a major decline, following an increase in both face-to-face Eurocard, Mastercard & Visa "EMV" and e-commerce transactions with many Payment Service Providers "PSP's" reporting massive increases in online purchases utilizing mobile ordering systems. However, during a global pandemic, people are becoming increasingly averse to physically touching payment terminals, as they have become a petri dish of unknown particles. Even the World Health Organization "WHO" has encouraged the use of contactless or touchless payments, but that still isn't enough. Many cards don't have contactless features enabled, and contactless payments are more exposed than regular "EMV" transactions.

"Consumers can already pay with their mobile devices by using its Near Field Communication "NFC" features, however the next mutation in the payments technology could be enabling your mobile into a safe, secure payment device," states Rishon Talkar, Securter Systems Director of Partnerships and Sales.

Toronto based Securter is working on exactly that, its proprietary technology allows you to pay by tapping your card to your own mobile device and works in both e-commerce and face-to-face environments. Mr. Talkar further stated that "this unique solution eliminates contact between a public terminal and a consumer, thus Securter protects the cardholder not only from credit card fraud, but also from pathogens."

Steve Epstein, CEO of Securter concludes: "During these unusual times people's health and safety, not only physically, but also financially, are at the forefront of our minds. Our dedicated team are diligently working to meet these challenges while developing strategic relationships throughout the payment processing sector with the intent to deliver our solution."

ABOUT DIGATRADE

DIGATRADE is a Financial Technology "fintech" services company. Digatrade is developing various payment industry process improvements that are proprietary. They represent a next generation platform for security and convenience in a variety of modalities, including online credit card payment system, globally, through its new subsidiary; Securter Systems, Inc. Digatrade is targeting numerous fintech service licensing vehicles, also including blockchain derived applications. Digatrade Financial Corp. is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, and publicly listed on the OTC.PK under the trading symbol DIGAF. DIGAF is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, Canada with the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC" and in the United States with the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC".

ABOUT SECURTER

Securter Systems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Digatrade Financial Corp. that is developing proprietary, patent-pending credit card payment platform innovations to increase the security of online credit card payment processing, globally. Securter technology reduces immense losses by financial institutions and merchants that arise from fraudulent credit card use. Securter technology also protects cardholder privacy by eliminating the need to distribute credit card details to multiple commercial 3rd parties, where such information is ordinarily stored, becoming vulnerable to theft or manipulation. Securter technology can and will be integrated into complementary payment methods and fintech protocols, including cryptocurrency and other blockchain derivatives to come for independent platforms. Securter has internal R&D capability and management as well as external fintech business relationships to support Digatrade's overall business mission.

Forward-Looking Information

