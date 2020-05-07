Persistent Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

Recognizes Deep Cloud-based Expertise Building Digital Mosaics Across Key Verticals

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, California, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent) has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Persistent has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design and build SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS. Persistent is a global solutions company that excels at delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization for organizations across industries such as banking/financials services, healthcare and life sciences, and the industrial sector.

Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Persistent as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core SaaS categories - Design Services and Builders. APN Consulting Partners in the Design Services category have expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions with AWS infrastructure. APN Consulting Partners in the Builders category have deep expertise in building cloud-native SaaS applications via software development. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise in designing and building SaaS solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Christopher O'Connor, CEO & Executive Director, Persistent Systems

"Organizations around the globe are demanding effective cloud-based platforms to meet their specific needs. Persistent designs and delivers a composable digital mosaic across all of our industry and technology categories, accelerating time to value for our clients and increasing their business agility. We have developed a deep relationship with AWS, so becoming one of the first APN Partners to achieve this AWS SaaS Competency status is a testament to our commitment to help customers move to the cloud, leveraging the agility, breadth of services and innovation AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from start-ups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Persistent SaaS Enablement on AWS

Persistent designs and builds SaaS enablement services on AWS to software vendors and enterprises to move to cloud-based applications. This includes managing their deployment and lifecycle on the cloud and transitioning to a subscription-based pricing so that enterprises can move customers to a pay-as-you-sell model, accelerate time to value and outsource SLA responsibilities, all with only a small upfront investment. John Kitchingman, Managing Director, Euronorth, Dassault Systèmes

Quote from Philip Acton, CEO of My Community Bank

"Leveraging the strength and reliability of AWS, Persistent and its partner Gojoko have built a fintech ecosystem, giving My Community Bank access to a state-of-the-art and end-to-end banking infrastructure. Seamlessly integrated technologies from partners like Mambu and Salesforce running on AWS has helped My Community Bank become the fastest growing credit union in the UK, delivering an enhanced product to our customers."

