Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of sales force analytics in the insurance industry. In a span of just 10 weeks the client was able to understand the key factors to focus on to minimize agent attrition and maximize sales force productivity. At the end of the sales force performance, the client witnessed an improvement in agent satisfaction through various retention and training programs.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can sales force analytics reduce agent attrition rates?

2. How can sales force optimization help in enhancing sale force productivity?

3. What are the steps involved in enhancing agent satisfaction?

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients ensure business continuity by delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions that keep businesses running while equipping them to thrive in the new normal.

According to Quantzig's sales force analytics experts, "An effective sales force can help develop and drive a robust go-to-market strategy, which can create a positive impact on the organization's bottom line."

A strong sales force performance helps create value-added relationships with customers. However, factors such as fierce competition and poor retention strategies are making it difficult for sales managers to retain and attract sales people in the company. Consequently, it has become imperative for the sales managers to rethink the way they manage, train, and motivate their sales force. A well-defined retention strategy aimed at improving the sales force productivity will ensure that the customers avail their products on a regular basis. In this scenario, with an aim to track the performance of their sales force, the client, a leading insurance player in the US collaborated with the Quantzig team to develop a solution for agent retention and optimize their strategy to improve conversion rate. Due to stiff competition in the market and the need to ensure that their customers continue availing their products there was a need to improve the existing strategy and their sales force productivity. There was a lack of advanced forecasting capabilities and a well-defined retention strategy.

How Sales Force Analytics Helped the Insurance Firm

1: Enhance agent satisfaction

2: Minimize agent attrition

3: Maximize sale force productivity

Our mission, in this case, was to develop a solution for agent retention and optimize their strategy to improve conversion rate. By leveraging sales force analytics, the experts at Quantzig developed a dashboard for real-time updates and insights on operational metrics, agent performance, call details, and trainings of new recruits. Quarter-on-quarter trends for agent sale performance, attrition, incentives, and new recruits including the impact of seasonal factors was derived from the study. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/3cdtzbm

