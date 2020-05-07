Get in touch with Quantzig's analytics experts for comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of warehouse optimization in the pharma industry. This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig helped a pharma company who was facing a multitude of warehouse optimization and distribution challenges that were further complicated by the nature of the drugs that they had on offer.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can warehouse optimization help in tackling distribution challenges?

2. How can warehouse optimization help in integrating various data sources within the supply chain?

3. How to devise a robust warehouse management system?

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients ensure business continuity by delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions that keep businesses running while equipping them to thrive in the new normal.

According to Quantzig's warehouse optimization experts, "The warehouse optimization promotes customer satisfaction and service by reducing errors in the order fulfillment process."

As competition within the generic drugs segment rises and existing patents expire, it is becoming increasingly clear that the soaring logistics costs can adversely impact warehouse operations in the long run. Though the basic supply chain structure hasn't changed much in decades, the pharma industry itself has changed dramatically over the past few years. The increasing complexity, fast-changing markets, and dynamic customer demands have all pushed pharma supply chains to the core of delivering the best customer experiences. In this scenario, the client, a US based pharma company was facing a multitude of warehouse optimization and distribution challenges that were further complicated by the nature of the drugs that they had on offer. With multiple warehouses spread across North America they found it challenging to create and fine tune a flexible warehouse management plan.

How Warehouse Optimization Helped the Insurance Firm

1: Increase efficiency and improve productivity without compromising on regulatory compliance

2: Reduce overhead costs by a whopping 63%

Our mission, in this case, was to devise a robust warehouse management system. By leveraging warehouse optimization, we not only helped the client devise a new warehouse management system but also reduce overhead costs. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2SKtcxd

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

