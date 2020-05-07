Get in touch with Quantzig's analytics experts for comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of transportation analytics in the transportation and logistics industry. This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig helped a transportation and logistics company to realize the importance and need of applying advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and AI to transport and sales data which empowered the client to identify and integrate new data sets to identify better route plans and optimize their strategies.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can transport analytics help improve fleet utilization rate?

2. How can transport analytics help in reducing operational risks?

The rapidly growing business landscape and the acceleration of exploitable and open-ended, unstructured data, has triggered significant disruptions across industries, including the transportation industry. However, most transportation and logistics service providers haven't kept pace with the proliferation of datasets that are now easily available to them. In this scenario, a leading transportation and logistics services provider faced problems with integrating transport data with data obtained from other databases to gain insights from data.

How Transportation Analytics Helped the Transport and Logistics Company

1: Improve fleet utilization rate by a whopping 15%

2: Integrate and orchestrate all its IT systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce risks

Our mission, in this case, was to spearhead A streamlined approach eliminating the needs for manual routing and monitoring processes. By leveraging transportation analytics, the client was able to predict demand with an accuracy of 80%, due to which their profit margins increased by 3%, while their vehicle transfer and idle time decreased significantly. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2WebRiu

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

