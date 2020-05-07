The Chinese conglomerate has revealed how it will further integrate artificial intelligence (AI) in its string devices this year. The approach includes the transformation of inverters into smart PV controllers, the development of AI inference modules and the creation of an AI training and inference platform. Machine learning will also be incorporated into operations and maintenance, grid management and PV plant design.After developing its first artificial intelligence (AI) -based solar inverter last year, Chinese conglomerate Huawei has revealed how it intends to integrate AI further into its ...

