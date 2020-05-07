Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Marc 'Frank' Jackson has joined the organization as Vice President and General Manager for its Health Language business.

As health systems and payers navigate a landscape of changing government policies, such as the recent interoperability rulings by the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Jackson will drive strategic initiatives that leverage Health Language solutions to maximize reimbursement, compliance and care coordination. Jackson will also lead efforts that are unlocking credible, high-quality data from non-traditional, real-world sources to help companies establish a foundation of regulatory-grade data quality to drive the use of real-world evidence (RWE).

With more than 25 years of healthcare experience, Jackson has a proven track record of developing partnerships within complex technical and data environments. His deep understanding of analytics strategies, health plans and member management along with population health, predictive risk insights and cost utilization solutions, will be an asset to the Health Language team and customers.

"From health systems, to payers, to healthcare IT vendors, organizations rely on our expert solutions to unlock the value of healthcare data," said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Surveillance, Compliance Data Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, Health. "Frank's strong analytics and population health background will drive the business forward, delivering innovative solutions that help customers advance interoperability strategies today while evolving value-based payment models and population health initiatives."

Jackson joins Wolters Kluwer from Prognos Health, an analytics healthcare company helping pharmaceutical, payer and diagnostic companies leverage data to improve outcomes, where he served as General Manager EVP for the payer business. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Operations, Strategy and Population Health at Community Care of North Carolina where he managed care to improve outcomes across 3 million Medicaid and foster care patients in the state. He has also held leadership roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Kaiser Permanente along with other large payers.

Jackson holds an MBA in finance from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and a B.S. in computer science and accounting from the University of Evansville.

