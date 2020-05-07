R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights announcement 07-May-2020 / 15:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Total Voting Rights Announcement Pursuant to DTR 5.6.1 REA announces that the issued share capital of the company comprises 43,950,529 ordinary shares of 25p each (of which 132,500 are held by the company as treasury shares) and 72,000,000 9 per cent cumulative preference shares ("preference shares"). REA has today announced the publication of its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019 which includes notice of the company's 2020 annual general meeting (the "2020 AGM"). As at the date of notice of the 2020 AGM, a dividend payable on 30 June 2019 to holders of preference shares has been in arrears for a period of more than 6 months. As a result of this and in accordance with the company's articles of association, holders of preference shares will be entitled to attend and vote at the 2020 AGM on the same basis as holders of ordinary shares. Shares held by the company in treasury do not carry the right to attend or vote at general meetings of the company, including the 2020 AGM. The total number of voting rights in REA as at the date of this announcement is therefore 115,818,029. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest in REA under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 62300 EQS News ID: 1038913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

