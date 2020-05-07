BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

7 May 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of BMO Global Assets Managements, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London. EC2A 2NY on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at 14.00pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been posted to shareholders.

The Board is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and it is currently the intention of the Company to hold the meeting as planned. However, the Board notes the guidance issued by the Government, restricting social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that if such guidance remains in place on the date of the AGM, shareholders will be prohibited from attending the AGM. Given the current guidance and the general uncertainty on what additional and/or alternative measures may be put in place, the Board requests that shareholders do not attend the AGM in person but instead appoint a proxy and provide voting instructions in advance of the AGM, in accordance with the instructions explained in the Notice of AGM.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END