Rackspace, US Inc.: Rackspace Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

SAN ANTONIO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. This is the fourth consecutive year that Rackspace has been named a Leader in this report. Gartner's assessment is performed by the firm's IT industry analysts and evaluates service providers based on the completeness of their vision and their ability to execute.



"Now more than ever, organizations are looking for ways to realize the full value of the cloud, faster," said Kevin Jones, CEO at Rackspace. "To us, being recognized as a Leader in this report underscores our proven track record and commitment to helping our customers increase flexibility, lower costs and innovate as they transition to the cloud."

Gartner's Magic Quadrant evaluates 20 public cloud infrastructure managed and professional services providers. According to the report, Leaders are defined as those who "have a track record of successful delivery of high-quality professional and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to continue delivering leading-edge services in the future."

"Customer interest in the cloud is increasing, with no signs of slowing down," said Jeff Moyer, Senior Vice President of Private and Managed Public Cloud at Rackspace. "Our comprehensive solutions combined with our Fanatical Experience help organizations reshape their IT in a simpler, more effective way."

Rackspace recently expanded its professional and managed services portfolio with the addition of cloud-native services leader Onica, advancing its expertise in Application Modernization, Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Containers and Serverless Computing.

About Rackspace

Rackspace is a global technology services company dedicated to accelerating the value of the cloud during every phase of customers' digital transformation. We are uniquely positioned to manage applications, data, security and multiple clouds worldwide. Passionate about customer success by delivering Fanatical Experience, we provide unbiased expertise with proven results across all the leading technologies. Headquartered in San Antonio, Rackspace has 40 global data centers and over 125,000 clients across 100 countries.

For more information on Rackspace's position as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, please view a complimentary copy of the full report here.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide", Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Wisner, Brandon Medford, 4 May 2020.

