SpendEdge has been monitoring the global adhesion promoters market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 900 million between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 5%.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Adhesion Promoters Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Insights into the adhesion promoters market price trends

Prices of adhesion promoters are expected to grow from 2018 to 2020 due to the rise in prices of raw materials such as chlorine and silica. This will have a significant impact on adhesion promoters procurement price.





The rise in R&D investments for continuous product development to provide high-quality products will increase suppliers' OPEX. This will inflate adhesion promoters procurement price for buyers.

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Volume-based pricing is the most widely adopted pricing model in the global adhesion promoter market.

Volume-based pricing model - The adoption of this pricing model will allow buyers to exercise higher bargaining power over suppliers and obtain discounts on purchases of large volumes. It minimizes the risk of a sudden rise in prices, which helps buyers to effectively plan their adhesion promoters procurement budgets.





- The adoption of this pricing model will allow buyers to exercise higher bargaining power over suppliers and obtain discounts on purchases of large volumes. It minimizes the risk of a sudden rise in prices, which helps buyers to effectively plan their adhesion promoters procurement budgets. Spot pricing model- Transparency in pricing is high in this model as it is based on prevailing market prices. It will enable buyers to obtain cost benefits when there is a drop in prices.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their adhesion promoters procurement spend

It is imperative for buyers to engage with suppliers who have expertise in price and demand forecasting to effectively plan annual adhesion promoters procurement budgets. It is advised that they assess suppliers' level of adoption of analytical tools to forecast the prices of adhesion promoters based on demand-supply conditions.





Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who provide inventory management solutions and help the former to maintain optimal inventory levels. This will help buyers reduce storage-related costs and save on their adhesion promoters procurement expenditure.

The adhesion promoters suppliers enlisted in this report

This adhesion promoters procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

BASF

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical

Arkema

Evonik

AkzoNobel

