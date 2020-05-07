Get in touch with Quantzig's analytics experts for comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of budget impact analysis in the pharma industry. This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig helped a pharma company to curtail the chances of underestimation in the number of cases with illness.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can budget impact analysis help improve budget impact?

2. How can budget impact analysis help in predicting about adults who require vaccination?

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients ensure business continuity by delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions that keep businesses running while equipping them to thrive in the new normal.

According to Quantzig's budget impact analysis experts, "We focus on providing interactive dashboards to provide real-time statistics regarding the healthcare environment such as health systems population and hospital resources."

The recent financial pressure on the healthcare industry has led to a major concern for the stakeholders; leaving pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic firms in a dilemma to seek ways to present the real value of their products. To better understand the value of their products, organizations need to carry out a robust budget impact analysis. A budget impact analysis allows organizations to determine the financial impact of new products on the budgets of healthcare-decision makers. In this scenario, the client wanted to quantify the health and budget impact of vaccination strategies for pneumonia in adults. Since the prevalence of vaccination is increasing in the market, the client wanted to carry out a deep-dive assessment to analyze the impact of two types of vaccines. This identification process will help draw a conclusion in terms of better vaccines and the most cost-effective method of treatment.

How Budget Impact Analysis Helped the Pharmaceutical Firm

Created an interactive dashboard to visualize patient engagement rates The descriptive dashboard also covered different patient profiles based on demography, vaccine administered and the costs incurred Visualized different scenarios and costs associated with the same for budget impact analysis and ease of comparison Improved budget impact by 50%

Our mission, in this case, the client wanted to understand the performance of vaccines on individuals as compared to ideal settings using the real-world data. By leveraging budget impact analysis, experts at Quantzig formulated a population based "Markov Model" to predict if the adults who were at-risk should be vaccinated or remain unvaccinated. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://www.quantzig.com/content/budget-impact-analysis-pharmaceutical

