Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Host First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - May 7, 2020 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) will announce its 2020 first quarter results on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST.

To join the Q&A session dial one of the following numbers and state the participant code 5654328: Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42, UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892, USA: +1 631-510-7495.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and has been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an investigational Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600

