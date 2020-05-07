Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at BIO Digital and Sachs 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex tumor targeting platform, today announced Per Hellsund, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 BIO Digital Conference being held June 8-12, 2020.



Mr. Hellsund will present a corporate overview on the Company's platform, pipeline, and lead candidate CBX-12 (alphalex-exatecan), which is expected to enter the clinic in advanced solid tumors in early 2021. He will also highlight the potential applications of alphalex to improve the therapeutic index of cancer therapeutics. The company presentation will be available on demand starting on June 8. Mr. Hellsund will also be one of the senior leaders speaking at the BIO Digital panel 'Getting to the Tumor: Beyond the First Generation of Tumor Targeting Technologies', which will be available on demand starting on June 8.

In addition, Cybrexa will present at the Sachs 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum that is being held May 26-27, 2020. Mr. Hellsund will also be a member of the 'Latest Trends in C&G Therapeutics II: Focusing on Cancer Vaccines, Neo Antigens & Other Modalities' panel which will be broadcast live on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11am ET. Access to this conference is free for investors via the link: https://www.sachsforum.com/6ioif-registration.html

Members of the management team will be available for virtual meetings throughout BIO Digital and the 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Keely Zipp at keely.zipp@cybrexa.com or visit the BIO One-on-One Partnering webpage or 6th Annual Digital Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum webpage to schedule a meeting directly.

About the alphalex Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex technology platform - which consists of a pHLIP peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) - enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care. pHLIP peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex platform. The Company's lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex-exatecan conjugate, is expected to enter Phase I/II in 2021 in advanced solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

