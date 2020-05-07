Alert Logic Delivers Managed Detection and Response to IBM Cloud Clients

Resource-Constrained Organizations Receive Cost-Effective, 24/7 Security Coverage to Protect Against Cyber Attacks

HOUSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced that organizations relying on IBM Cloud services now have full access to Alert Logic's comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities. Through its partnership with IBM Cloud, Alert Logic affords businesses a proven, scalable security solution to reduce the likelihood and impact of successful attacks.

According to Gartner, "By 2024, 40% of midsize enterprises will use MDR as their only managed security service."1 Alert Logic's flexible MDR offerings provide these organizations with comprehensive managed detection and response across their attack surface.

WebJaguar, a dedicated, B2B-focused e-commerce website platform provider enabling businesses with extensive marketing, sales management, and revenue-generating capabilities, has worked with Alert Logic for 15 years. The company uses the Alert Logic MDR solution for the security layer of its IBM Cloud deployment.

"IBM Cloud enables us to take advantage of all that cloud computing affords a digital business, including computing scalability and flexibility and cost savings, by eliminating the need for physical infrastructure and hardware," said Bachir Kassir, founder and president of WebJaguar. "The addition of the Alert Logic MDR solution gives us 24/7 access to security experts and technologies that act as an extension of our internal IT team, helping us quickly and cost-effectively identify and respond to threats in our environment before they become security incidents."

The Alert Logic proprietary MDR platform and team of security experts analyze network traffic and more than 60 billion log messages each day. IBM Cloud clients implementing Alert Logic's MDR capabilities have access to dedicated, 24/7 protection with experts included to understand their unique needs and business context, ensuring appropriate and affordable coverage across their entire attack surface.

"Our partnership with IBM Cloud ensures their midsize clients can leverage Alert Logic's proven and cost-effective managed detection and response solution for always-on protection against cyber attacks," said Bob Lyons, CEO, Alert Logic. "The unique combination of Alert Logic's unrivaled threat management capabilities and the trusted IBM Cloud platform empowers resource-constrained organizations to achieve enterprise-class security as they transform their businesses."

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic - our knowledge is your advantage.

