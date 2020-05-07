Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875606 ISIN: FR0000033904 Ticker-Symbol: I43 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
08:20 Uhr
9,370 Euro
+0,140
+1,52 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4609,63018:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACQUET METAL SERVICE9,370+1,52 %