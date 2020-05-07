Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") --

First Quarter 2020

Net income of $85.5 million , or $0.51 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $852.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $213.3 million

Diamond Green Diesel ("DGD") earned $2.63 EBITDA per gallon on approximately 79 million gallons sold

("DGD") earned EBITDA per gallon on approximately 79 million gallons sold Repurchased $55 million of common stock

Darling reported net sales of $852.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared with net sales of $835.1 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended March 28, 2020 was $85.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $18.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

"We delivered a strong first quarter performance consistent with the guidance we provided on our February 2020 earnings call, generating $213 million of combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "The diversity of our global platform from food to feed to green hydrocarbon is helping us to weather the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We continue to execute our global strategy of creating sustainable ingredients for feed, food and fuel, from the waste streams of the food processing industry and being a leader in the production of green hydrocarbons to assist with global decarbonization. First and foremost, Darling has acted to ensure that we are providing a safe work environment for our employees across our network of 200+ locations around the world," added Stuewe. "We are also taking the necessary steps to safeguard our balance sheet in the current environment. While we anticipate some disruption and potential lighter volumes of raw materials processed in the coming quarter, accordingly, we are committed to managing and reducing operating expenses across the business. Consistent with this approach, we are targeting a deferral of 15% to 20% in capital expenditures until the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak improves."

"In April, DGD had accumulated over $600 million of cash, sufficient to fund the phase II 2020 expansion of DGD and provide each joint venture partner with a $125 million distribution. Also, Darling anticipates receiving an additional $65 to $75 million in July consistent with the distribution policy at DGD," stated Stuewe.

As of March 28, 2020, Darling had $76.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $795.9 million available under committed revolving credit agreements. Total debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $1.75 billion.

Under Darling's current share repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock during the first quarter for a total of $55 million. Darling has approximately $126 million remaining under its current authorization.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $213.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $133.3 million for the same period in 2019.

For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com and to review the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factsheet at http://www.commitment.darlingii.com/metrics/esgfactsheet.

For More Information, contact:

Jim Stark, Vice President, Investor Relations

5601 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75038

Email: james.stark@darlingii.com

Phone: 972-281-4823

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647660/Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg