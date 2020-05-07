BH Macro Limited - Sale from Treasury

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Sale from Treasury

7 May 2020

The Company announces that on 7 May 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

80,000 Sterling Shares for 3277 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

- 2,498,417 US Dollar Shares

- 250,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 14,742,526 Sterling Shares

- 1,039,203 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 7 May 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 23,586,552.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001