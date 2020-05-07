Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Erweiterte Suche

PR Newswire
07.05.2020 | 18:34
BODYCOTE PLC - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 7

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")

7 May 2020

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism .

Enquiries

U. Ball, Group Company Secretary, T: 01625 505300

© 2020 PR Newswire