Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
07.05.2020
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, May 7

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

7 May 2020

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company") announces the allotment of 10,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 12 November 2018.

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 3354.50 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value at the time of the transaction of 0.7%. The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 6 May 2020 was 3284.05 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 473,477 shares under this block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 54,814,278 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights. No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 54,814,278 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 008 4913

