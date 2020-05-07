Report from Annual General Meeting in BioArctic (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) today held its Annual General Meeting. The following resolutions were adopted.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet; allocation of result

The general meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the company and for the group in accordance with submitted accounting documents. The general meeting further resolved to allocate the company's result in accordance with the board's proposal, i.e. that profits of SEK 833,968,288 shall be carried forward. The resolution entails that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2019.

Discharge from liability

The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2019.

Election of board members and resolution on board remuneration

The ordinary board members Wenche Rolfsen, Ivar Verner, Lars Lannfelt, Pär Gellerfors, Hans Ekelund, Eugen Steiner and Mikael Smedeby were re-elected and Håkan Englund was elected as a new board member, all for a term of office extending until the end of the next annual general meeting. Wenche Rolfsen and Ivar Verner were re-elected as chairperson and deputy chairperson of the board, respectively.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, on board remuneration and other remuneration, with the following allocation: SEK 500,000 to the chairperson of the board, SEK 300,000 to the deputy chairperson, SEK 250,000 to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company, SEK 100,000 to the chairperson of the audit committee, SEK 60,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee who are not employed by the company, SEK 60,000 to the chairperson of the remuneration committee, and SEK 40,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee who are not employed by the company. The resolution entails that the remuneration to the board remains unchanged.

Auditor and resolution on remuneration to the auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to appoint the registered auditing firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB to be the auditor of the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Mia Rutenius will continue as auditor in charge. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Nomination committee and guidelines for the work of the nomination committee

The nomination committee's proposal for principles for and the establishment of the

nomination committee in preparation for the annual general meeting in 2021 was approved by the annual general meeting. Further, the nomination committee's proposal to adopt instructions for the work of the nomination committee was approved by the annual general meeting.

Remuneration to senior executives

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt new guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the board's proposal.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt new Articles of Association in accordance with the board's proposal, with the effect that paragraph 9 (Registration) is amended for the purpose of adapting the articles to new legislation.

This information was submitted for publication at 18:45 p.m. CET on May 7, 2020.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Mattsson, CFO, BioArctic AB

Telephone: +46-8-695-69-30

Mobile: +46-70-352-27-72

E-mail: jan.mattsson@bioarctic.se

