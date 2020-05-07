Cybereason Continues Rapid Expansion across EMEA Region

Cybereason Hires Cybersecurity Industry Leader Rafik Hajem as EMEA Vice President of Strategic Markets

LONDON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason , a leader in endpoint protection, today announced record growth in the EMEA region with new customers, partners and explosive revenue. Over the past 12 months, the company's revenue has more than doubled in the region, making it the fastest growing cybersecurity company in EMEA. To further grow the company's business in the region, Cybereason also announced the hiring of Rafik Hajem as Vice President of Strategic Markets.

Cybereason offers endpoint prevention, detection and response and active monitoring, which has recently been recognized as the top-ranked current offering in the recently published "The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Detection & Response, Q1 2020." The Cybereason cloud-based endpoint protection (EPP) platform delivers multi-layered endpoint prevention by leveraging signature and signatureless techniques to prevent known and unknown threats in conjunction with behavioral and deception techniques to prevent ransomware and fileless attacks.

The Cybereason platform delivers a ratio of one analyst to 150,000 endpoints, compared with the industry benchmark of one analyst to 20,000 endpoints, making Cybereason the highest-performing EPP offering on the market today.

Rafik Hajem joins Cybereason as a highly respected cybersecurity veteran with more than 25 years of industry experience. In his new role, Hajem is responsible for formulating and executing the company's EMEA go-to-market strategy, including recruiting and mentoring local sales and technical teams, expanding the channel ecosystem in target markets, and building the company's brand awareness. During his career he held senior leadership positions at BitDefender, AccessData, Guidance Software, McAfee, Websense, Tripwire and Trend Micro.

"We are thrilled Rafik joined Cybereason to help drive further expansion of Cybereason in EMEA, one of the fastest growing markets for our award-winning Cyber Defense Platform. Our future-proof technology protects some of EMEA's largest brands from evolving threats. Together with our local partners, we help our customers find and eliminate sophisticated breaches faster than any other platform in the world," said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder, Cybereason.

In addition to its market leadership in the UK, France, Africa and the DACH regions (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), the company has expanded its footprint in other countries including Norway, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Spain and Italy.

RECENT CYBEREASON HIGHLIGHTS

BUSINESS GROWTH

DACH Expansion

The company's revenues in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) have more than doubled over the past year. Further expansion in Central Europe is being overseen by veteran cybersecurity sales executive Frank Koelmel, Cybereason's Vice President of Central Europe. He is accelerating the company's partner and customer base and is looking to hire the top sales and engineering talent in the region.

Middle East Launch

Cybereason also has launched operations in the Middle East to help enterprises future proof their networks from the ever-evolving threat landscape. The Dubai-based operation is being run by Tarek Kuzbari, an industry sales veteran with experience at some of the world's leading security companies.

United Kingdom

Cybereason recently announced a partnership with Ignition Technology to support the company's rapidly expanding channel community across the UK and Ireland. The companies are working closely to educate and expand the market to ensure that enterprises have the best possible solutions to defend against the evolving threat landscape.

France

Over the past year, the company's revenues have more than doubled and the company tripled its workforce in the country. Cybereason's newest partners include: Securiview and Digital Security.

Benelux and Nordics Expansion

Rene Oskam has recently joined Cybereason as Regional Vice President Benelux and Nordics where he will grow the partner and customer base. He is currently hiring the top sales and engineering talent in the region.

Products and Services Accolades

2020 Forrester EDR Wave: Cybereason recently gained wide recognition as the top-ranked current offering in the recently published "The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Detection & Response, Q1 2020."

2020 NSS Labs AEP Test: Cybereason received a strong rating in NSS Labs Inc.'s recent Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) Test with a AAA rating in the Resistance to Evasion category by detecting and blocking 100 percent of the malware and exploits used during the test.

2020 MITRE ATT&CK Results

Cybereason recently completed Round II of the MITRE ATT&CK product evaluations. These results demonstrated Cybereason's ability to successfully defend against the techniques frequently used by Russian-affiliated cybercrime group APT29. Cybereason once again showcased how its market-leading visibility and actionable threat detection enables security analysts to stop attacks before material damage occurs.

Cybereason Mobile & MDR Offering

Cybereason recently launched Cybereason Mobile, a new cloud-based offering designed to help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to both mobile device and traditional endpoint risks by connecting disparate threats in a single and complete malicious operation (Malop). Cybereason Mobile launches alongside the company's new Cybereason Mobile MDR, a fully managed mobile threat defense offering designed to detect and prevent suspicious activity before damage occurs.

https://www.cybereason.com/

