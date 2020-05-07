Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 3,280 million and 17 bid was received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 15 bids of ISK 3,120 million at a yield of 0.91-1.00%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 620 million at a yield of 0.94% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 16,080 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 2 bids of ISK 160 million at a yield of 2.78-2.80%. All bids were rejected at this time.

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 14 May 2020.